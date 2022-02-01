Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by 16.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

