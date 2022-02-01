Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

