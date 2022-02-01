NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $7,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,234,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 1,218,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

