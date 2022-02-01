Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NUE. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $101.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.