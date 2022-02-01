Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Down 43.0% in January

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NEA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 45,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

