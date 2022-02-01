O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 221 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $175,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $2,839,437. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

