O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 280 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after purchasing an additional 765,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,483 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 4.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,993,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 79,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 7.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after acquiring an additional 127,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

