O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.70.

SAIC stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

