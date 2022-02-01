O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Middleby by 25.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Middleby by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Middleby by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Middleby by 7.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $185.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.54. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $129.40 and a 52 week high of $200.85. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

