O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Viad by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Viad by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viad by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Viad by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Viad by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $773.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.90. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

