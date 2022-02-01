Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 437,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBELF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 436,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 78.07% and a net margin of 99.13%. The company had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Obsidian Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

