Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE OII opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 3.31. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 100,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 280,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,777 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

