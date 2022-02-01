Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 4.6%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 4,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 638,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 3.31.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after acquiring an additional 846,680 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 759,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 419,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

