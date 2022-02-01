Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $197.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.21. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.86 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.