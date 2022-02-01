OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $17.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises 0.7% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,062.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,493,000 after buying an additional 86,865 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

AIA traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,389. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

