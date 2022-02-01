OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 237.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.10. 802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,923. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.41 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

