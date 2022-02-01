OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 214,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,426. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.126 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

