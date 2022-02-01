OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 249,053 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.45% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

FEZ traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,961. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

