Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock Position Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,035 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $117,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in OLO by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OLO by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth $22,353,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in OLO by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 523,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth $14,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

NYSE OLO opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $2,588,832.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 572,362 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,146 in the last three months.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.