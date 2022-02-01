Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Up 12.8%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) shot up 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $12.81. 2,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 69,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $189,000.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

