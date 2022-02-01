ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1,996.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,340 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

