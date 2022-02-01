Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Brunswick by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Brunswick by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

