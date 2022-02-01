Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 74.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $142.42 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.33. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.