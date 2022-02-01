Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,935,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,086,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.81. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

