Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 264.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

