Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $488.80 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.38 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $676.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $790.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $773.36.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

