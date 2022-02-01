Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 10,865 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 162.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 939,011 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.