Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,124 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 58.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $311.79 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.73 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.22.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.05.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,078,672 shares of company stock valued at $711,257,210. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

