Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 285 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $494.99 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

