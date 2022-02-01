Onto Innovation (ONTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $1.020-$1.160 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.02-1.16 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.02. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $106.09.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $850,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

