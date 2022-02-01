Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 627,449 shares.The stock last traded at $47.96 and had previously closed at $47.86.

Several research firms have commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Get Open Text alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.27 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.