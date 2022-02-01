Open Text (OTEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Open Text stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

