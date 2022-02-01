Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,223 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 116.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Monro by 27.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

