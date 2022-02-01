Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.