Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,436 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.19.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.