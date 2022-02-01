Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 775 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Colfax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 556 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $29,484.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,556 shares of company stock worth $3,372,318. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

