Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 22.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 514,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 155,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,589,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,621,000 after buying an additional 405,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE stock opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.