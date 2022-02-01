Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 82,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRZ stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

