Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,464,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 109,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

