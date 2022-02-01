Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

