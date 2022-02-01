Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

