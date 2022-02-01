Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 247.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 384,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 273,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.05%.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

