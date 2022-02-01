Oppenheimer Weighs in on Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

PCSA stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.13.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Justin W. Yorke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,554 shares of company stock valued at $52,520. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

