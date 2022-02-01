Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 229,359 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $17.10.

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

