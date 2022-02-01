Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 229,359 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $17.10.
OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.
In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.