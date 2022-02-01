Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of OSK opened at $113.81 on Monday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $92.10 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after acquiring an additional 161,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

