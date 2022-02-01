Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,492 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 246.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 28.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

