Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OTIS traded down $3.72 on Tuesday, hitting $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,886. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

