Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Shares Down 0.5%

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oxurion in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Oxurion alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.