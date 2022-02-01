PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO Sells $1,774,125.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PCAR traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.