PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO Sells $1,774,125.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PCAR traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.