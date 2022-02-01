PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HSBC currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE PAGS opened at $22.62 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 392,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 124,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

